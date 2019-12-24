24 Dec
En enero de 2020 llegan nuevas temporadas de series populares como ‘Bojack Horseman’, ‘Sex Education’, ‘Grace and Frankie’ y ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ para comenzar el año con el pie derecho.
Se estrena en enero
- Dracula (Original de Netflix)
- What the Love! with Karan Johar (Original de Netflix)
1 de enero
- Ghost Stories (Original de Netflix)
- Good Girls: temporada 2
- Messiah (Original de Netflix)
- Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor (Original de Netflix)
- Spinning Out (Original de Netflix)
- The Circle (Original de Netflix)
- 21
- A Cinderella Story
- American Beauty
- Catch Me If You Can
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Chasing Amy
- Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
- Chloe
- City of God
- Dinner for Schmucks
- Dragonheart
- Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
- Dragonheart: A New Beginning
- Drugs, Inc.: temporada 6
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Free Willy
- Ghost Rider
- Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
- Hitch
- Inception
- Instructions Not Included
- Julie & Julia
- Kate & Leopold
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2
- Kingpin
- Kiss the Girls
- Monster-in-Law
- New York Minute
- Pan’s Labyrinth
- Patriot Games
- Saint Seiya: temporada 4-5
- Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
- Shrek Forever After
- Strictly Ballroom
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
- The Original Kings of Comedy
- The Ring
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- Tremors
- True Grit
- Up in the Air
- What Lies Beneath
- Wild Wild West
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
- Wyatt Earp
- Yes Man
2 de enero
- Sex, Explained: Limited Series (Original de Netflix)
- Thieves of the Wood (Original de Netflix)
3 de enero
- Anne with an E: La temporada final (Original de Netflix)
- All the Freckles in the World (Original de Netflix)
4 de enero
- Go! Go! Cory Carson (Original de Netflix)
8 de enero
- Cheer (Original de Netflix)
10 de enero
- AJ and the Queen (Original de Netflix)
- The Evil Dead
- Giri / Haji (Original de Netflix)
- Harvey Girls Forever!: temporada 4 (Original de Netflix)
- The InBESTigators: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Medical Police (Original de Netflix)
- Scissor Seven (Original de Netflix)
- Until Dawn (Original de Netflix)
- Zumbo’s Just Desserts: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
12 de enero
- Betty White: First Lady of Television
13 de enero
- The Healing Powers of Dude (Original de Netflix)
14 de enero
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Original de Netflix)
- The Master
15 de enero
- Big Fat Liar
- Quien a hierro mata (Original de Netflix)
- Grace and Frankie: temporada 6 (Original de Netflix)
16 de enero
- NiNoKuni (Original de Netflix)
- Steve Jobs
17 de enero
- Ares (Original de Netflix)
- Hip-Hop Evolution: temporada 4 (Original de Netflix)
- Sex Education: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Tiny House Nation: volumen 2
- Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace (Original de Netflix)
- Vivir dos veces (Original de Netflix)
- Wer kann, der kann! (Original de Netflix)
18 de enero
- The Bling Ring
20 de enero
- Family Reunion: parte 2 (Original de Netflix)
21 de enero
- Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Original de Netflix)
- Word Party: temporada 4 (Original de Netflix)
22 de enero
- Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak (Original de Netflix)
- Playing with Fire: temporada 1
23 de enero
- The Ghost Bride (Original de Netflix)
- October Faction (Original de Netflix)
- The Queen
- Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac: temporada 1 / parte 2 (Original de Netflix)
24 de enero
- A Sun (Original de Netflix)
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: parte 3 (Original de Netflix)
- The Ranch: La temporada final (Original de Netflix)
- Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Original de Netflix)
26 de enero
- Vir Das: For India (Original de Netflix)
27 de enero
- Country Strong
- We Are Your Friends
28 de enero
- Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo (Original de Netflix)
29 de enero
- Frères Ennemis (Original de Netflix)
- Next In Fashion (Original de Netflix)
- Night on Earth (Original de Netflix)
- Omniscient (Original de Netflix)
30 de enero
- Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey (Original de Netflix)
- Nighthawks
- Raising Cain
- The Stranger (Original de Netflix)
31 de enero
- 37 Seconds (Original de Netflix)
- American Assassin
- Bojack Horseman: temporada 6 (parte B) (Original de Netflix)
- Diablero: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- I Am a Killer: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Luna Nera (Original de Netflix)
- Ragnarok (Original de Netflix)