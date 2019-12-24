Periódico Presencia

Estrenos de Netflix en enero 2020

24 Dec

En enero de 2020 llegan nuevas temporadas de series populares como ‘Bojack Horseman’, ‘Sex Education’, ‘Grace and Frankie’ y ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ para comenzar el año con el pie derecho.

Se estrena en enero

  • Dracula (Original de Netflix)
  • What the Love! with Karan Johar (Original de Netflix)

1 de enero

  • Ghost Stories (Original de Netflix)
  • Good Girls: temporada 2
  • Messiah (Original de Netflix)
  • Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor (Original de Netflix)
  • Spinning Out (Original de Netflix)
  • The Circle (Original de Netflix)
  • 21
  • A Cinderella Story
  • American Beauty
  • Catch Me If You Can
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
  • Chasing Amy
  • Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
  • Chloe
  • City of God
  • Dinner for Schmucks
  • Dragonheart
  • Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
  • Dragonheart: A New Beginning
  • Drugs, Inc.: temporada 6
  • Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
  • Free Willy
  • Ghost Rider
  • Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
  • Hitch
  • Inception
  • Instructions Not Included
  • Julie & Julia
  • Kate & Leopold
  • Kill Bill: Vol. 1
  • Kill Bill: Vol. 2
  • Kingpin
  • Kiss the Girls
  • Monster-in-Law
  • New York Minute
  • Pan’s Labyrinth
  • Patriot Games
  • Saint Seiya: temporada 4-5
  • Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
  • Shrek Forever After
  • Strictly Ballroom
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
  • The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
  • The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
  • The Original Kings of Comedy
  • The Ring
  • The Talented Mr. Ripley
  • Tremors
  • True Grit
  • Up in the Air
  • What Lies Beneath
  • Wild Wild West
  • Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
  • Wyatt Earp
  • Yes Man

2 de enero

  • Sex, Explained: Limited Series (Original de Netflix)
  • Thieves of the Wood (Original de Netflix)

3 de enero

  • Anne with an E: La temporada final (Original de Netflix)
  • All the Freckles in the World (Original de Netflix)

4 de enero

  • Go! Go! Cory Carson (Original de Netflix)

8 de enero

  • Cheer (Original de Netflix)

10 de enero

  • AJ and the Queen (Original de Netflix)
  • The Evil Dead
  • Giri / Haji (Original de Netflix)
  • Harvey Girls Forever!: temporada 4  (Original de Netflix)
  • The InBESTigators: temporada 2  (Original de Netflix)
  • Medical Police (Original de Netflix)
  • Scissor Seven  (Original de Netflix)
  • Until Dawn (Original de Netflix)
  • Zumbo’s Just Desserts: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)

12 de enero

  • Betty White: First Lady of Television

13 de enero

  • The Healing Powers of Dude  (Original de Netflix)

14 de enero

  • Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts  (Original de Netflix)
  • The Master

15 de enero

  • Big Fat Liar
  • Quien a hierro mata (Original de Netflix)
  • Grace and Frankie: temporada 6 (Original de Netflix)

16 de enero

  • NiNoKuni  (Original de Netflix)
  • Steve Jobs

17 de enero

  • Ares (Original de Netflix)
  • Hip-Hop Evolution: temporada 4 (Original de Netflix)
  • Sex Education: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
  • Tiny House Nation: volumen 2
  • Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace (Original de Netflix)
  • Vivir dos veces (Original de Netflix)
  • Wer kann, der kann! (Original de Netflix)

18 de enero

  • The Bling Ring

20 de enero

  • Family Reunion: parte 2 (Original de Netflix)

21 de enero

  • Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Original de Netflix)
  • Word Party: temporada 4 (Original de Netflix)

22 de enero

  • Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak (Original de Netflix)
  • Playing with Fire: temporada 1

23 de enero

  • The Ghost Bride (Original de Netflix)
  • October Faction (Original de Netflix)
  • The Queen
  • Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac: temporada 1 / parte 2 (Original de Netflix)

24 de enero

  • A Sun (Original de Netflix)
  • Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: parte 3 (Original de Netflix) 
  • The Ranch: La temporada final (Original de Netflix)
  • Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Original de Netflix)

26 de enero

  • Vir Das: For India (Original de Netflix)

27 de enero

  • Country Strong
  • We Are Your Friends

28 de enero

  • Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo (Original de Netflix)

29 de enero

  • Frères Ennemis (Original de Netflix)
  • Next In Fashion (Original de Netflix)
  • Night on Earth (Original de Netflix)
  • Omniscient (Original de Netflix)

30 de enero

  • Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey (Original de Netflix)
  • Nighthawks
  • Raising Cain
  • The Stranger (Original de Netflix)

31 de enero

  • 37 Seconds (Original de Netflix)
  • American Assassin
  • Bojack Horseman: temporada 6 (parte B) (Original de Netflix)
  • Diablero: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
  • I Am a Killer: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
  • Luna Nera (Original de Netflix)
  • Ragnarok (Original de Netflix)